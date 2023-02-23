Initial appearances
BRUNSON, Travis Wayne. Child sexual abuse. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket March 8.
CARLTON, Colton Allan. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; obstructing officer. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Feb. 28.
CRANFORD, Charles C. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 8.
FORD, Heather. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Feb. 27.
GRIGGS, Ethel Renae. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket March 16.
JONES, Kalynne F. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. disposition docket March 16.
PARKS Jr., Eric Charles. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana); driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Disposition docket March 16.
PLATT, Sarah Gene. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; battery/assault and battery on a police officer; resisting an officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket March 8.
WACOCHE, Chantell. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket March 16.
Revocation
DEGRAFFENREID, Tami Lynn. Possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) by an inmate; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing March 2.
