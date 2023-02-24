Initial appearances
COOKSEY, Monica. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket March 9.
DERRICK Jr., Frederick Lawrence aka Derrick, Fredrick. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; second-degree burglary; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; tampering with a vehicle. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket March 9.
Revocations
HARRIS, Wesley Ray. Lewd molestation (two counts). Held without bond. Hearing Feb. 28.
