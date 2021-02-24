Muskogee County District Court 02.25.21

Marriage licenses
Tammy Arlene Owens, 49, and Tameka Lashun Jones, 41, both of Muskogee.
John David Bemo Jr., 63, and Jimmye Erline Ritchie, 69, both of Muskogee.
Noble Landon Overton, 19, and Savanna Renea Wardlow, 18, both of Muskogee.
Initial appearances
DOUILLARD, Brianna Rashall aka DILLER, Brianna Barbara. Fourth-degree arson. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing March 3.
HAMMANS, Todd Wilburn. Possession of stolen vehicle; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing March 8.
LANDRETH, Braxton Wade. Grand larceny (two counts); false declaration of ownership in pawn. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 10.
TALLEY, Joshua Kyle aka TALLEY, Joshua Kye. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket March 10.
TOMLINSON III, Steven Loyd. Battery/assault and battery on police officer (two counts); threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing March 17.
Dismissal
WILSON, Jeffrey Wayne. First-degree burglary; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.
Revocations
DOUILLARD, Brianna Rashall aka DILLER, Brianna Barbara. Embezzlement. Bond $1,000. Hearing March 3.
HAMMANS, Todd Wilburn. Endeavoring to manufacture controlled dangerous substance/possess material with intent to manufacture; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing March 8.
JONES, Floyd Lemuel. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; attempting to elude a police officer. Released on own recognizance. Hearing March 8.
KEELING, Heath Anderson. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; possession of controlled dangerous substance; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Held without bond. Hearing March 8.
MARSHALL, Thomas. Possession of controlled dangerous substance, fourth and subsequent (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,500. Hearing March 8.
DUI arrest
HARRIS, Dion. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; failure to stop at red light. City arrest.
