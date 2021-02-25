Marriage license
Ronald Lance Bladen, 64, and Donna Lee McElhone, 69, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba Village East Apartments vs. Ronnie Henry. Forcible and Detainer. March 15.
Initial appearances
COLEMAN, Dillin Edward. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol aggravated. Bond Same. Disposition docket March 23.
DAVIS, Shawn Odell. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket March 23.
DILLARD, Dalton Jacob aka DILARD, Dalton Jacob. Robbery with a weapon; possess imitation of firearm during commission of a felony; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket March 11.
GILMORE, Christopher Michael. Child neglect; distribution of controlled dangerous substance — including possession with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket March 11.
HARRIS, Dion Aubrey. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; failure to stop at red light. Bond same. Disposition docket March 23.
JOHNSON, Malique E. Aggravated assault and battery. Held without bond. Sounding docket March 24.
OROZCO, Juan Carlos. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to pay taxes due to state; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage. Bond same. Sounding docket March 11.
PACHECO, Ernest. Larceny of merchandise from retailer, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of a felony; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket March 11.
PUGH, Damon. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket March 11.
TIGER, Nathan Scott. Feloniously pointing firearm; second-degree burglary; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket March 11.
WILLIAMS, Ronald E. Aggravated Assault and battery. Held without bond. Sounding docket March 25.
YOUNG-DANIELS, Teresa Lynn. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket March 23.
Revocation
HERNDON, Jordan Aaron Tyler. Second-degree burglary (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Held without bond. Hearing March 1.
Sentencing
HEGSTROM, William Joseph aka Bill Hagstrom. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving without a valid driver's license. Five years suspended. Fined $510.
DUI arrests
TIDWELL, Damon. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Warner arrest.
