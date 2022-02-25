Marriage licenses
Jacob Alden Woodward, 26, and Devan Michelle Boothe, 25, both of Oktaha.
Kirby Wayne Hause, 22, and Addison Michelle Fultz, 24, both of Haskell.
Szabolis F. Szubo, 46, and Armandi Elizabeth Rhodes, 33, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Kallene Brewer vs. Caleb Brewer, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Amber Dawn Dawson, et al. vs. Matthew Cooper Dawson, March 17.
Dana Elizabeth Bowers, et al. vs. Richard Robert Earl Fuller, March 17.
Gabrielle Alvina Ross vs. Demecio Andrey Payne, March 3.
Civil suits
Bureau Investments Group, LLC vs. Janet Coffman, petition for judgment, $1,859.05.
In re: Coby Lee Dickmann petition for name change.
Ajax E. Master Trust I, et al. vs. Barbara A. Lewis, et al., foreclosure.
Kendall (Roberts) Duggan vs. Jeffrey Roberts, petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Thomas Griffin vs. Alimarc Enterprises, LLC, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $10,001.
Small claims
Austin Shane Davis vs. Kevin Lee Stephens, forcible entry and detainer, March 11.
Initial appearances
JOHNSON, Dyon Elaine. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket March 29.
LOLLIS, Danielle A. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket March 29.
NGUYEN, Xuan. Possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution (three counts). Held without bond. Sounding docket March 21.
Dismissals
HENRY, Trevor Dewayne. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Lack of jurisdiction.
SPEAKS, Ashleigh Morgan. Battery/assault and battery on police officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencings
CRAIG, Earnest Dalton. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Seven years suspended. Fined $500.
NELMS, Jeffrey Scott aka NELMS Jeffery Scott. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Two 10-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences.
WILLIAMS, Michael Douglas. Failure to register as sex offender. Five years suspended. Fined $500.
