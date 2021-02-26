Muskogee County District Court 02.26.21

Marriage license
Travis Wayne Chesbro, 49, and Bobby Lynn Hakala, 46, both of Boynton.
Small claims
Action Loan vs.:
• Natalie Nicole Lawrence, $667, March 26.
• Nancy Patricia Debord, $753, March 26.
• Derek W.T. Clark, $591, March 26.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Bailey Wilson, $539, March 26.
• Jamie Troxell, $403, March 26.
• Darlene Wood, $403, March 26.
Red River Credit Corp. vs.:
• Robert Bryson, $2,267, March 26.
• Harvey Sawyer, $1,808, March 26.
• Brian Kendrick, $1,364, March 26.
Virginia Drake vs. Darren Howard. $3,100, March 26.
Initial appearance
CRUSE, Dalton Jay. Possession of stolen vehicle; attempted grand larceny; knowingly receiving or concealing property. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing March 4.
Acceleration
CRUSE, Dalton Jay. Possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $2,500. Hearing March 4.
Dismissals
HORSMAN II, Leezelle Wesley. Larceny, burglary or theft of controlled dangerous substance. No complaining witness.
ROBINETT, Michael Dwayne. Kidnapping. No complaining witness.
Sentencings
GODFREY, Dylan Ray. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Three years suspended. Fined $1,000.
WALKER, Tai'Brion M. Running a roadblock, eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing an officer; public intoxication; Battery/assault and battery on police officer (two counts); possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; acquired proceeds from drug activity; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; resisting an officer; failure to pay taxes due to state. Two 10-year, four five-year, four one-year, one seven-year and one 30-day concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $2,500.
DUI arrests
DEAVER, Roy Allen. Operate, driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants. County arrest.
SIDES, Mathew. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled,suspended or revoked; possession of controlled substance. Webbers Falls arrest.
VANDIVER, Austin Ellis. Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcoholic intoxicants; transporting an open container of beer. Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrest.
