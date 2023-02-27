Initial appearance

VOSSEKUIL, Michael David. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing March 3.

Acceleration

VOSSEKUIL, Michael David. Aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,000. Hearing March 3.

Sentencing

ROLLINS, Harland Michael. Harboring a fugitive from justice. Three years suspended. Fined $500.

DUI arrests

EAST, Jimmy Leon. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.

PICKETT, Tyler J. Driving while impaired. City arrest.

SUMMERS, Ashley Michelle. Driving under the influence; unsafe lane use; defective vehicle. Creek Lighthorse arrest.

