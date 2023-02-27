Initial appearance
VOSSEKUIL, Michael David. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing March 3.
Acceleration
VOSSEKUIL, Michael David. Aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,000. Hearing March 3.
Sentencing
ROLLINS, Harland Michael. Harboring a fugitive from justice. Three years suspended. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
EAST, Jimmy Leon. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
PICKETT, Tyler J. Driving while impaired. City arrest.
SUMMERS, Ashley Michelle. Driving under the influence; unsafe lane use; defective vehicle. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.