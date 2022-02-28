Marriage licenses
Rickey Martinez, 33, and Brandi Lee Gatewood, 31, both of Muskogee.
Adam Wesley Ballentine, 27, and Madison Nevakaye Willis, 24, both of Muskogee.
Derrick Joe Riley, 36, of Weleetka, and Samantha Nicole Jackson, 31, of Porter.
Cody Lynn Radenbaugh, 32, and Carrie Lynn Cronn, 33, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Melinda Lynn Hartness vs. Steven Ray Hartness, incompatibility.
Protective order
Patricia ReAnn Williams, et al. vs. Jonathan Charles Dodrill, March 16.
Civil suits
M&M Capital Investments, LLC vs. Emmanuel Lopez Aguirre, et al., foreclosure.
Arvest Bank vs. Betty J. Long, petition for judgment, $4,820.10.
Guild Mortgage Company, LLC vs. Katy Durossette aka Katy Marie Durossette, et al., foreclosure.
Roy Thornburg, et al. vs. heirs of Maple Finch, et al., quiet title.
Gerald Orr, et al. vs. Anthony Douglas Irving Jr., petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Dennis Bryant and Jackie Bryant Family Trust vs. Earnie Mendenhall, et al., quiet title.
Dismissals
HECK, Christian Marshall. Third-degree burglary; conspiracy. Lack of jurisdiction.
LONG, Kristinah Mary. Third-degree burglary; conspiracy. Lack of jurisdiction.
Initial appearances
FULLER, Richard Robert Earl. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation (two counts); child abuse; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency phone call. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket March 2.
HARRISON, Braliza Leon. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $20,000. Preliminary hearing March 11.
MAXWELL, Larry Jermain. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic abuse - assault and battery (two counts). Bond same. Sounding docket March 14.
Revocations
HARRISON, Braliza Leon. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; reckless conduct with firearm; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $1,000. Hearing March 11.
WOODS, Joshua Matthew. Second-degree burglary; Grand larceny. Bond $1,000. Hearing March 7.
DUI arrests
GREEN, Justin. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
HALL, Raymond Dale. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; failure to keep right. City arrest.
HENSHAW, Brianna. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
LUONG, Khanh V. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.
MORRIS, Jerry. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. City arrest.
RIGGIN, Derrick Shayne. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled dangerous substance; possession of paraphernalia; failure to carry security verification; driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
VOSSEKUIL, Michael David. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.
WILLIAMS, Phillip. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; speeding. Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.