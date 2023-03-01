Muskogee County District Court 02.28.23

Marriage license

Lakota Starr Miller, 26, and Holly Elizabeth Rowland, 23, both of Muskogee

Initial appearance

BRUCKER, Jessica Marie. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (methamphetamine). Bond $10,000. Sounding docket March 14.

Dismissals

KELLEY, Robert. First-degree robbery; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; cruelty to animals; resisting an officer. At request of complaining witness.

WEST, Catherine Alberta. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Lack of jurisdiction.

WILLIAMS Jr., Allen Ray. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Lack of jurisdiction.

Sentencings

CATES, Robbie Lee. Domestic abuse — assault and battery; domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse. 10 years in prison, balance to be suspended upon completion of drug offender work camp. Fined $250.

ROBINETT, Michael Dwayne. Breaking and entering with unlawful intent; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Two one-year concurrent sentences with all but first six months suspended. Fined $500.

DUI arrest

HARJO, Joshua Eli. Aggravated driving under the influence; operate motor vehicle while driver's license is suspended/revoked. County arrest.

