Initial appearances

ANDERSON, Deangelo Markel. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse three counts; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor (two counts). Bond $25,000. Non-issue preliminary hearing March 8.

CEDERBLOM, Gary. Larceny of lost property. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket March 13.

WALLEN, Christopher Michael. Sexual abuse - child under 12. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing March 6.

Revocations

ANDERSON, Deangelo Markel. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $15,000. Hearing March 8.

KILE, Christopher Wayne aka KILE-RUD, Christopher Wayne. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $50,000. Hearing March 6.

WALLEN, Christopher Michael. Endeavoring to manufacture controlled dangerous substance; possession of precursors with intent to manufacture; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $50,000. Hearing March 6.

Dismissals

BARBRE, Brian Edward. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.

SPROUL, Codi Tyler Lee. Second-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.

