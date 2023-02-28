Initial appearances
ANDERSON, Deangelo Markel. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse three counts; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor (two counts). Bond $25,000. Non-issue preliminary hearing March 8.
CEDERBLOM, Gary. Larceny of lost property. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket March 13.
WALLEN, Christopher Michael. Sexual abuse - child under 12. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing March 6.
Revocations
ANDERSON, Deangelo Markel. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $15,000. Hearing March 8.
KILE, Christopher Wayne aka KILE-RUD, Christopher Wayne. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $50,000. Hearing March 6.
WALLEN, Christopher Michael. Endeavoring to manufacture controlled dangerous substance; possession of precursors with intent to manufacture; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $50,000. Hearing March 6.
Dismissals
BARBRE, Brian Edward. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
SPROUL, Codi Tyler Lee. Second-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
