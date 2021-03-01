Muskogee County District Court 03.01.21

Small claims
GMCF vs. Haylie McNair, et al., forcible entry and detainer, March 15.
Action Loan vs. Jennifer Dawn Rutherford, $275.20, March 31.
NFIW Ventures LLC vs. Kamal Nassar, $1,250, March 15.
Armstrong Bank vs.:
• Terrence McCrary, $535.04, March 31.
• Dewayne A. Washington, $519.40, March 31.
• Jamie Mondello, $2,247.93, March 31.
• Denni Maher, $2,283.82, March 31.
• Travis Lane Cosby, $1,089.60, March 31.
• Daniel Hamm dba Heavy Duty Construction, $1,019.03, March 31.
• Tanner A. Johnson, $3,243.35, March 31.
Initial appearances
DAVIS, Austin Shane. Domestic abuse - assault and battery (two counts). Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 22.
GREEN, Hunter William. Shooting with intent to kill. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket March 15.
HECK, Christian Marshall. Second-degree burglary; contributing to the delinquency of minors; petit larceny. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 15.
MOODY, Tesla Jade. Attempted grand larceny; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond same. Preliminary hearing March 4.
ROCK, Nathan Charles. Possession of stolen vehicle; falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket March 15.
THOMPSON, Skye aka THOMPSON, Jake. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 15.
Revocation
MAXWELL, Brandon Torino. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $2,500. Hearing March 10.
Sentencing
DANIELS, Roxana Delilia. Assault and battery on police officer; resisting an officer; public intoxication. Sentenced Feb. 26. One five-year, one one-year and one 30-day concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
JACKSON, Thomas Tyrone. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; failure to carry security verification; no valid drivers license; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
ROBINSON, Dylan Wyatt. Drive under the influence of other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
