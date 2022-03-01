Civil suits
U.S. Bank National Association, et al. vs. Lillie B. Edwards, foreclosure.
First United Bank and Trust Company vs. Russell McCall, et al., foreclosure.
Bank of America, N.A. vs. Edward Keith Price, et al., foreclosure.
Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Thomas C. Moore, petition for judgment, $1,536.89.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. vs. Susan K. Denton, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Lucille H. Stone vs. Donna Arnold, forcible entry and detainer.
Armstrong Bank vs.:
• Bobby & Son's Construction, LLC, et al., $963.20, March 23.
• Takesha Rochelle Clark, $1,857.54, March 23.
• Andrea Large, $724.62, March 23.
• James Dion Smith, $577.08, March 23.
• Jason Catron, et al., $4,523.76, March 23.
• Rodney Walters, $1,468, March 23.
• Bailey N. Esterline, $1,102.20, March 23.
Initial appearances
JOHNSON, Desean Damian. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket April 5.
RIGGIN, Derrick Shayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 15.
SLOVER, Beau Steven. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; second-degree burglary. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing March 7.
TALLEY, James. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 15.
VOSSEKUIL, Michael David. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket March 22.
Revocations
SHEETS, Scott Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing March 7.
SLOVER, Beau Steven. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond $1,000. Hearing March 7.
DUI arrest
LEE, Connor Nicholas. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
