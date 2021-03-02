Muskogee County District Court 03.02.21

Marriage licenses
Steven Lee Perieda, 50, and Erica Mae Adams, 25, both of Stigler.
Michael Lynn O'Neal, 66, and Janice Eileen Mayfield, 69, both of Muskogee.
Initial appearances
CUNNINGHAM, Ray Dean. Leaving scene of accident involving non-injury; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 16.
JACKSON, Thomas Tyrone. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Held without bond. Sounding docket March 16.
JOHNSON, Brian Allen. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten for perform act of violence; obstructing officer; possession of controlled substance. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket March 16.
POTEETE, Jarrard Taylor. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; obstructing an officer. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket March 16.
Sentencings
CANSECO-LOPEZ, Gerardo Jair. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; falsely personate another to create liability; make/sell/possess/display false ID card; carrying firearm while under the influence; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; transporting loaded firearm in vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a valid driver's license; carrying firearm while under the influence. Sentenced March 1. Six six-year, two one-year and two 30-day concurrent sentences in prison.
MOSES, Crystal Dawn. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentenced Feb. 18. Fined $200.
MUNOZ, Carlos Humberto. Kidnapping. Sentenced March 1. Twenty years in prison with all but 10 years suspended. Fined $1,000.
Dismissals
CABRERA, Carlos Diaz aka CABRERA-MUNOZ, Carlos Humberto aka CASTELLANOS, Carlos. Assault with intent to commit a felony; rape - first or second degree; kidnapping; aggravated assault and battery. To be re-filed.
DUREN, John R. Conjoint robbery. Lack of jurisdiction.
