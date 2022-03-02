Gavel
Protective order

Jennifer Denise Strickland vs. Anthony Alan Strickland, March 17.

Civil suits

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, et al. vs. Titus R. Carey, et al., foreclosure.

DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc. vs. Rogello Villarreal, foreclosure.

U.S. Bank National Association vs. Lacy Robinson, petition for judgment, $8,079.54.

In re: Michael Morehart, lost title.

In re: Willis A. George Jr., lost title.

In re: Triple J. Ranch Auto, LLC, lost titles.

In re: Jacob Hartin, lost title.

Small claims

South 25th Place Apartments vs. Kevin Colbert, $1,067, March 14.

Hamby TV & Appliance, et al. vs. Randy King, $8,000, March 28.

DUI arrests

SHEETS, Scott Allen. Driving under the influence of drugs. County arrest.

WALKER, Tiffany Lynn. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Haskell arrest.

