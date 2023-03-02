Initial appearances
EAST, Jimmy Leon. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Disposition docket March 23.
SMITH, Timothy David. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket March 15.
Dismissal
ARENA, Jeanne Marie aka OWENS, Jeanne. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. At request of complaining witness.
DUI arrest
SMITH, Bradley Wayne. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.