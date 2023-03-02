Gavel
Nastco

Initial appearances

EAST, Jimmy Leon. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Disposition docket March 23.

SMITH, Timothy David. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket March 15.

Dismissal

ARENA, Jeanne Marie aka OWENS, Jeanne. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. At request of complaining witness.

DUI arrest

SMITH, Bradley Wayne. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.

