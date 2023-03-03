Muskogee County District Court 03.02.23

Initial appearances
McCURDY, Anthony Roy Crawford. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; obstructing an officer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket March 23.
PICKETT, Tyler James. Driving while impaired. Bond same. Disposition docket March 23.
ROBERTS-LUBE, Gina Kay aka ROBERTS, Gina Kay aka ROBERT, Gina. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding Docket March 16.
WILLIAMS, Arayonia Delvonia. Malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 16.
Acceleration
LYDAY, Endacia Marie aka LYDAY-THOMPSON, Endacia Marie. Child endangerment by driving under the influence. Released on own recognizance. Hearing March 10.
Sentencings
ALEXANDER, Larry Joseph. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One eight-year and three one-year concurrent suspended sentences.
