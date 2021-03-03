Muskogee County District Court 03.03.21

Marriage license

Kevin William Krug, 22, and Cassidy Lee-Anne Hutcherson, 26, both of Muskogee

Small claims

Ardmore Finance vs.:

• Carolyn Gibbs, $1,944, April 7.

• Edith Emory, $184, April 7.

• Lisa San Nicolas, $760, April 7.

• Ronald Lowe, $347, April 7.

• Jack Elgin, $469, April 7.

• Erica Smith, $370, April 7.

• Tommy Adams, $393, April 7.

• Robin Lewis, $212, April 7.

• Jesse Bisae, $273, April 7.

• Melissa Alexander, $444, April 7.

• Freddie Guthrie, $1,010, April 7.

• Diane Few, $545, April 7.

Master Finance vs.:

Susan Robinson, $480, April 7.

• Kaci Miller, $656, April 7.

• Shelby Rose, $664, April 7.

• Jack Elgin, $270, April 7.

• Tyler Riggs, $847, April 7.

• Latifah Lewis, $170, April 7.

• Robin Lewis, $212, April 7.

• Lisa San Nicolas, $588, April 7.

• Ronald Lowe, $212, April 7.

• Todd Johnson, $2,244, April 7.

JCM Properties vs. Kristen Gibson, et al., $5,947, March 17.

Initial appearances

ALDRIDGE, Athena D. Prisoner placing body fluid on government employee. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 17.

DEMOTT, Alan Charles. Threaten to perform act of violence; malicious injury to property — under $1,000. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket March 24.

MURPHEY, Quinnton Deangelo Rashawn. Trafficking illegal drugs; gan-related offense. Bond $150,000. Sounding docket March 24.

DRISKELL, James Charles. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket March 24.

NEVES, Joseph Ryan. Possession of firearm while on probation (eight counts). Bond $8,000. Preliminary hearing March 15.

Acceleration

NEVES, Joseph R. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $1,500. Hearing March 15.

Dismissal

JOYA, Jose Jorge. Child endangerment while driving under the influence; driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Refiled.

Sentencing

JOHNSON, D'Montre Keith Rayshawn aka JOHNSON, DMontre Keith Rayshawn aka DINK. First-degree burglary; second-degree burglary; possession of stolen vehicle; transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle. One 10-year, one seven-year, one two-year and one one-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $3,000.

DUI arrest

OLLO, Steven Mendoza. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.

