Muskogee County District Court 03.03.21

Marriage license
Kevin William Krug, 22, and Cassidy Lee-Anne Hutcherson, 26, both of Muskogee
Small claims
Ardmore Finance vs.:
• Carolyn Gibbs, $1,944, April 7.
• Edith Emory, $184, April 7.
• Lisa San Nicolas, $760, April 7.
• Ronald Lowe, $347, April 7.
• Jack Elgin, $469, April 7.
• Erica Smith, $370, April 7.
• Tommy Adams, $393, April 7.
• Robin Lewis, $212, April 7.
• Jesse Bisae, $273, April 7.
• Melissa Alexander, $444, April 7.
• Freddie Guthrie, $1,010, April 7.
• Diane Few, $545, April 7.
Master Finance vs.:
Susan Robinson, $480, April 7.
• Kaci Miller, $656, April 7.
• Shelby Rose, $664, April 7.
• Jack Elgin, $270, April 7.
• Tyler Riggs, $847, April 7.
• Latifah Lewis, $170, April 7.
• Robin Lewis, $212, April 7.
• Lisa San Nicolas, $588, April 7.
• Ronald Lowe, $212, April 7.
• Todd Johnson, $2,244, April 7.
JCM Properties vs. Kristen Gibson, et al., $5,947, March 17.
Initial appearances
ALDRIDGE, Athena D. Prisoner placing body fluid on government employee. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 17.
DEMOTT, Alan Charles. Threaten to perform act of violence; malicious injury to property — under $1,000. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket March 24.
MURPHEY, Quinnton Deangelo Rashawn. Trafficking illegal drugs; gan-related offense. Bond $150,000. Sounding docket March 24.
DRISKELL, James Charles. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket March 24.
NEVES, Joseph Ryan. Possession of firearm while on probation (eight counts). Bond $8,000. Preliminary hearing March 15.
Acceleration
NEVES, Joseph R. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $1,500. Hearing March 15.
Dismissal
JOYA, Jose Jorge. Child endangerment while driving under the influence; driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Refiled.
Sentencing
JOHNSON, D'Montre Keith Rayshawn aka JOHNSON, DMontre Keith Rayshawn aka DINK. First-degree burglary; second-degree burglary; possession of stolen vehicle; transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle. One 10-year, one seven-year, one two-year and one one-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $3,000.
DUI arrest
OLLO, Steven Mendoza. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
