Protective orders

Alisha A. Arriaga, et al. vs. Dylan McHolland, March 31.

Taylor Lynn Christie, et al. vs. Christine Nicole Gonzalez, March 17.

Alyssa Marie Duncan, et al. vs. Daniel Jermaine Anderson, March 24.

Civil suits

Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Ashley E. Thompson, petition for judgment, $5,302.40.

In re: Katelynn McPherren, lost title.

In re: Vanessa Torres, lost title.

Marsha Williams Sanders vs. Littleton T. Sanders, et al., quiet title.

Initial appearances

GUYER, Joshua. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 17.

HALL, Raymond Dale. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving left of center. Bond same. Disposition docket April 5.

HENSHAW, Brianna. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond same. April 5.

LEE, Connor Nicholas. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket April 5.

LUONG, Khanh V. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket April 5.

MORRIS, Jerry Dale Hastings. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket April 5.

WILLIAMS, Phillip Eugene. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; speeding - posted zone. Bond same. Disposition docket April 5.

