Muskogee County District Court 03.04.21

Disclaimer
The Tyler J. Hammons listed in today's court records is not the former mayor of Muskogee, John Tyler Hammons.
Marriage license
John Robert Garbow, 26, and Gabrielle Diane Little, 24, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Bell Finance vs.:
• Ashley Martin, $539, April 9.
• Chao Scott, $302, April 9.
• Robert Campbell, $519, April 9.
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Jessica Jackson, $539, April 9.
• Ambrynae Ragsdale, $403, April 9.
• Hillary Goad, $948, April 9.
• Ashley Martin, $403, April 9.
Aubrey Murray vs. Francisco Hernandez, $2,000. March 31.
Initial appearances
OLLO, Stevan Mendoza. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond same. Disposition docket March 23.
ROBINSON, Dylan Wyatt. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket March 23.
SILVEY, Robert Allen. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; second-degree burglary; possession of firearm while on probation; false declaration of ownership in pawn; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing March 10.
TIDWELL, Damon Dominique. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket March 23.
Dismissal
LAYMON, Blake Austin. Second-degree burglary; unauthorized use of a vehicle; petit larceny. Uncooperative victim.
Revocations
BELL, Reon Dedrae. Possession of controlled dangerous substance — second and subsequent; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing March 15.
BURROWS, Kacy Leann aka HADDOCK-BURROWS, Kacy Leann. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond same. Hearing March 12.
HAMMONS, Tyler J. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; kidnapping; possess firearm during commission of felony; intimidation of witness; second-degree burglary; first-degree burglary. Held without bond. Hearing March 15.
MIER, Kyle. Child neglect; breaking and entering with unlawful intent; aggravated assault and battery. Held without bond. Hearing March 17.
SILVEY, Robert Allen. Second-degree burglary; possession of burglary tools. Bond $2,500. Hearing March 10.
Sentencing
BUCHANAN, Deandre Ramone. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possess firearm during commission of felony; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; running a road block. Four concurrent 20-year sentences in prison with all but first 10 years suspended. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
BROGDON-FOREMAN, Cody Allen Dale. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; failure to carry security verification; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; violation of the Oklahoma vehicle license and registration act; speeding. City arrest.
PHILLIPS, Tommy Lee. Driving under the influence; driving under suspension. City arrest.
SCROGGINS, Angela Lea. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.