Marriage licenses
Antonio Dejesus Cabrera, 28, and Addison Bailey Parent, 26, both of Muskogee.
Preston James Grace, 20, and Phalon Manhatten McKinley, 18, both of Muskogee.
Clayton Fulton, 25, of Muskogee, and Olivia Christine Johnson, 25, of Wilburton.
Dusty Wayne Bynum, 21, of Muskogee, and Haley Marie Jenkins, 19, of Porter.
Divorce decree
Matthew Wyers vs. Megan Wyers, incompatibility.
Civil suits
Velocity Investments, LLC, et al. vs. Marlon Todd, petition for judgment, $10,981.51.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC vs. Jennifer R. Spears, et al., foreclosure.
Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs.:
• Felcia L. Witherspoon, petition for judgment, $5,749.
• Charles H. Morgan, et al., petition for judgment, $4,844.50.
CKS Prime Investments, LLC vs. Richard Mabe, petition for judgment, $2,686.64.
Cheryl Cunningham aka Cheryl Davis vs. Oklahoma Tax Commission, et al., quiet title.
Small claims
George Betts, et al. vs. Ronnie Betts, et al., forcible entry and detainer, March 18.
Honor Heights Towers vs.:
• Gwendolyn Riley, et al., forcible entry and detainer, March 14.
• Cody Kerr, et al., $1,010, March 14.
Christine Gonzalez vs. Nick Beale, et al., forcible entry and detainer, March 18.
Silver Leaf Apartments vs. Chelsea Pernell, et al., forcible entry and detainer, March 16.
Shinn Properties, LLC vs. Tara Gilbert, $1,600, March 16.
Initial appearances
MUCK, Dustin Blake. Unauthorized use of credit card (two counts). Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing May 12.
WALCOTT, Elizabeth Machelle. Child neglect. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 18.
DUI arrest
CRELLER, Matthew Jacob Adam. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; no driver's license; failure to stop at stop sign. City arrest.
