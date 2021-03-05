Muskogee County District Court 03.05.21

Marriage licenses
Thai The Diep, 66, and Thuy Thi Bich Huynh Diep, 62, both of Muskogee.
Michael Joseph Stacy, 53, and Mandi Marie Cox, 46, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Bella Vista Village vs.:
• Vergie Hyslop, et al., $ 1,501, March 22nd.
• Tammy Owens, $1,158, March 22.
• LeAnn Vann, et al., $ 936, March 22.
• Rosana Postal, et al., $ 803, March 22.
Initial appearances
DILLARD, Dalton Jacob aka DILARD, Dalton Jacob. Attempted first-degree robbery. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket March 11.
FOREMAN-BROGDON, Cody Allen Dale. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket March 19.
Revocations
ANDERSON, Leon Michael aka BROAD, Leon. Kidnapping; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $1,500. Hearing March 15.
JOBE, Russell Andrew. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravated; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $5,000. Hearing March 15.
DUI arrests
HAMILTON, Angelo Demetress. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; carry or possess firearm by convicted felon; endangering others while eluding police officer; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; possession of paraphernalia (two counts); possession of controlled substance (two counts). City arrest.
McKINNEY, Thomas Russell. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
