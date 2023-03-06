Initial appearances
HARJO, Joshua Eli. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket April 21.
SMITH, Bradley Wayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket March 23.
SUMMERLIN, Bobby Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket March 23.
Sentencing
CRUSE, Dalton Jay. Possession of stolen vehicle; grand larceny; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Two two-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
ANDREWS, Aydon. Driving while under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
HOLMES, Christina Nicole. driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Fort Gibson arrest.
RYAN, Floyd George Junior. Driving with a breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. OHP arrest.
Commented
