Muskogee County District Court 03.07.21

Small claims
Morgan Services Co. vs.:
• Jeffrey Lee Flournoy Jr., $454.50, April 14.
• Christopher W. Hughes, $1,300, April 14.
Guadalupe Bernal vs. Jeannie M. and William Deshawn Tuggle, $1,835, March 22.
Jason Cope dba Coper Properties vs. Paige Foss, et al., $930, March 22.
Okie Dokie Homes vs. Kevin Colon Figueroa, $545, March 22.
NV Properties vs. Marquis Jamal Smith, $758, March 22.
Honor Heights Towers vs. Robin Johnson-Circle, et al., forcible entry and detainer, March 17.
Initial appearances
MATTHEWS, Robert Wayne aka MATHEWS, Robert Wayne. Grand larceny. Bond $7,500. Preliminary hearing March 18.
PIPPIN, Ryan Keith. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $75,000. Preliminary hearing March 17.
TATUM, Tyler Kevin. Battery/assault and battery on police officer. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket March 22.
Acceleration
EDWARDS, Millard Jayce Dakota. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing March 17.
HARRIS, Cassi Jo aka HANSEN, Cassi Jo. Grand larceny; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $2,000. Hearing March 18.
MATTHEWS, Robert Wayne aka MATHEWS, Robert Wayne. Second-degree burglary (two counts). Bond $1,000. Hearing March 18.
WILLIAMSON, Bridgette Leann. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication. Released on recognizance to attorney. Hearing March 17.
Revocation
JARRETT, Brandy Demondtre. Possess firearm during probation. Bond $1,500. Hearing March 17.
PIPPIN, Ryan Keith. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; battery/assault and battery on police officer; leaving scene of accident involving damage; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to wear seat belt. Bond $1,000. Hearing March 17.
DUI arrests
CRABTREE, Daniel Joseph. Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Warner arrest.
JOBE, Russell Andrew. Drive under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. County arrest.
SMITH, Mark. Speeding; driving under the influence, second and subsequent offense. OHP arrest.
