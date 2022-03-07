Marriage license
Henry Leonard, 31, and Karla Rennee Mosley, 34, both of Wagoner.
Protective orders
Jessica Ellen Murch, et al. vs. Wendell Lee Buckmaster, March 24.
Laney Renee Johnson, et al. vs. Lenox Dewayne Johnson, March 24.
Aaron E. Weeden vs. Gabrielle Michelle Crowson, March 29.
Lenox Dewayne Johnson, et al. vs. Laney Renee Johnson, March 24.
Mary Allison Webb vs. Catherine Joy Kymes, March 30.
Bobby Charles Hill Jr., et al. vs. Dakota Breeze, March 23.
Civil suits
Pethi Jones vs. Muskogee County EMS, et al., petition for interpleader.
Gregory Cam Moore vs. Department of Public Safety, petition for appeal of driver's license suspension.
In re: Albert Rainbolt, lost title.
Small claims
Kristin Hall, et al. vs. Chester Boyett, et al., $1,957.12, March 30.
GMCE vs. Reginald Fulsom, et al., $1,720, March 23.
Initial appearances
HELM, Jacqueline. Cruelty to animals. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket March 29.
Sentencing
JAMESON, Justin Duane. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to pay taxes due to state. One three-year, one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $510.
DUI arrests
COBB, Christopher Brian. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; transporting open container - beer. OHP arrest.
CRELLER, Matthew Jacob. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of marijuana; no valid driver's license; failure to stop at stop sign. City arrest.
JORDAN, Kiley. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
OLIVE, Arthur Shawn. Driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding. County arrest.
PATTON, Timothy Steven. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.
ROLLERSON, Jonathan Calvert. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked (four counts); possession of marijuana; speeding 16-20; speeding 21-25; transports intoxicating beverage or low-point beer; knowingly or intentionally possess a controlled dangerous substance; defective vehicle. City arrest.
STOWERS, Levi Coltan. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.