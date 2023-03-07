Initial appearance
BARNES, Jonathan Paul. Falsely personate another to create liability; obstructing officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket March 20.
Sentencing
MOORE Jr., Darryl Wayne. Bail jumping. One year in prison. Fined $250.
Updated: March 7, 2023 @ 3:49 pm
