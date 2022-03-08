Marriage license
Christopher Laymon East, 39, and Amanda Ranell McGee, 33, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Willard Nipper, et al. vs. Tommy Smith, et al., $10,000, April 20.
Initial appearances
BRILLHART, Joel Don. Attempted first-degree burglary. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing March 14.
CADE, Darius. Falsely personate another to create liability; eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket March 22.
CRELLER, Matthew J. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket April 5.
Acceleration
BRILLHART, Joel Don. Second-degree burglary. Bond $1,500. Hearing March 14.
