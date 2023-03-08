Initial appearances
ANDREWS, Aydon David. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana). Bond same. Disposition docket March 16.
McCARTNEY, Michael Wade. Stalking in violation of court order. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket March 21.
RYAN, Floyd G. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket March 30.
Dismissal
CALVIN, Tonya Sue aka ASHBY, Tonya Sue. Child abuse. Per agreement in CF-2017-1138.
Sentencing
MILLSAP, Donovan Jay. Attempted larceny of automobile. Two and one-half years suspended. Fined $500.
DUI arrest
PEVEHOUSE, Ruby Raeann. Driving under the influence.
