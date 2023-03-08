Gavel
Nastco

Initial appearances

ANDREWS, Aydon David. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana). Bond same. Disposition docket March 16.

McCARTNEY, Michael Wade. Stalking in violation of court order. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket March 21.

RYAN, Floyd G. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket March 30.

Dismissal

CALVIN, Tonya Sue aka ASHBY, Tonya Sue. Child abuse. Per agreement in CF-2017-1138.

Sentencing

MILLSAP, Donovan Jay. Attempted larceny of automobile. Two and one-half years suspended. Fined $500.

DUI arrest

PEVEHOUSE, Ruby Raeann. Driving under the influence.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video