Muskogee County District Court 03.09.21

Marriage licenses
Damon Micheal Thomas, 31, and Savannah Renee Flanagan, 21, both of Muskogee.
Cortre Serron Payne, 23, of Muskogee, and Bailee Michelle Nelson, 22, of Fort Gibson.
Initial appearances
GOODSON, Kevin Darrell. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of a felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction (two counts); knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing March 19.
JACKSON, Devon Marcus aka D-LOC aka JACKSON, Devin Marices. First-degree robbery; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket March 30.
MOORE, Jasmine Capri. Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; reckless conduct with firearm. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket March 23.
PALMORE, Nicholas Deleen. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket March 23.
RITTER, Jennifer Nicole. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of felony. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket March 19.
SIMPSON, Christopher Lyn. First-degree robbery. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket March 23.
Revocations
GOODSON, Kevin Darrell. Second-degree burglary; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; falsely personate another to create liability; domestic assault — assault and battery. Bond $20,000. Hearing March 19.
JEFFERSON. Darian Keith. Possession of controlled dangerous substance — second and subsequent; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); possession of controlled dangerous substance; resisting an officer; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $20,000. Hearing March 17.
DUI arrest
WATSON, Rachell. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
