Marriage licenses
Shawn Dean Pipkins, 50, of Oktaha, and Alicia Dee Dickson, 38, of Eufaula.
Nathaniel Avery Ohl, 21, of Muskogee, and Kylea Michelle Terrell, 19, of Webbers Falls.
Alex Andrew Spencer, 25, and Katherine Elizabeth Schroeder, 29, both of Woodstock, Georgia.
Prescott Ralph Ivey, 32, and Shereka Nashea Jones, 34, both of Seattle, Washington.
Billy Ray Simmons Jr., 33, and Sarita Kay Mitchum, 33, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Justice Kane Heinrichs, et al. vs. DeAngelo Markel Anderson, April 14.
Johnathan Antonio Jones, et al. vs. Kelly Ann Taylor, March 29.
Madison Shaelynn McDowell, et al. vs. Quinton Jerome Pittman, March 30.
Civil suits
Onemain Financial Group, LLC, et al. vs. Nachelle R. Wartson, petition for judgment, $12,380.93.
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Stacy L. Brown, et al., petition for judgment, $6,352.71.
Urologic Specialists of Oklahoma vs. Kathryn Elizabeth Hall, less than $10,000.
In re: Bradley J. Barnard, lost title.
In re: Becca Estrada, lost title.
In re: John Wall, lost title.
In re: Joseph Hill, lost title.
In re: Diana Michelle Donaldson, lost title.
In re: Sarah Fortney, et al., lost title.
In re: Todd Lowery, lost title.
In re: Darin Sanders, lost title.
In re: C&L RV Center, lost title.
In re: Clayton Huffman, lost title.
In re: AHLGrim Properties, LLC, lost title.
In re: Jessica Wilson, lost title.
In re: Walker Dykes, lost title.
In re: Gwyneth Weaver, lost title.
In re: Ralanda Lyons, lost title.
In re: Eddie Hall, lost title.
In re: Benjamin Scantling, lost title.
In re: Dennis Raymond Roberts, petition for name change.
Gayla Hart, et al. vs. Green Country Behavioral Health Services, petition for temporary injunction.
Small claims
Action Loan vs. Lori Ann Deeringwater, $867.02, March 30.
Initial appearances
BATES, Jennifer Gale. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possess firearm during commission of felony; maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance; unlawful use of security camera or system. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket March 23.
DAWKiNS, Cody Daniel. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possess firearm during commission of felony; maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance; unlawful use of security camera or system. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket March 23.
Dismissals
SALTS, Steven Ray. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Lack of jurisdiction.
THOMPSON, Skye Bobbylee. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencings
McGEE, Lenard Square aka McGEE, Leonard aka McGEE, Learnd Square aka McGEE, Leoanard. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage (two counts); failure to wear seat belt; leaving scene of accident involving damage. Two five-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentence. Fined $825.
TAYLOR, Tommy Ray. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Five years suspended. Fined $500.
DUI arrest
BEARD Jr., Clinton Doris. Driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance; possession of controlled substance. Haskell arrest.
