Initial appearances
FRIES, Tyler. Aggravated possession of child pornography; pornography - procure/produce/distribute/possess juvenile pornography; violation of the computer crimes act. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket March 22.
MOLINA-GUTIERREZ, Pascual. Bribing an officer; domestic abuse - assault and battery; public intoxication. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket March 22.
GUILLIAMS, Stephania. Child abuse. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket March 22.
SALLEE, Lynda Diane. Person involved in personal injury accident while under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating liquor; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket March 30.
Dismissal
FOSTER, Clarence Robert Christopher. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Best interest of justice.
DUI arrest
SALEE, Lynda Diane. Driving under the influence (injury). County arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.