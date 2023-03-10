Initial appearance
PEVEHOUSE, Ruby Raeann. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana). Bond same. Disposition docket March 30.
Dismissals
GREEN, Shawn. Felony value - false pretense/bogus check/con game. Best interest of justice.
URIBE, Alex. First-degree rape; rape by instrumentation; child neglect. No complaining witness.
Revocations
SANCHEZ, Samuel Micco. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,000. Hearing March 17.
WHITE, Aundrea. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond same. Hearing March 17.
Sentencing
HILL-DAVIS, Lolithis Lavern. Grand larceny in house or vessel. Two years suspended. Fined $250.
DUI arrest
SHERRON, Jasmine. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.