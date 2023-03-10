Gavel
Nastco

Initial appearance

PEVEHOUSE, Ruby Raeann. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana). Bond same. Disposition docket March 30.

Dismissals

GREEN, Shawn. Felony value - false pretense/bogus check/con game. Best interest of justice.

URIBE, Alex. First-degree rape; rape by instrumentation; child neglect. No complaining witness.

Revocations

SANCHEZ, Samuel Micco. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,000. Hearing March 17.

WHITE, Aundrea. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond same. Hearing March 17.

Sentencing

HILL-DAVIS, Lolithis Lavern. Grand larceny in house or vessel. Two years suspended. Fined $250.

DUI arrest

SHERRON, Jasmine. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.

