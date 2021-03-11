Muskogee County District Court 03.11.21

Amy Giglia vs. 12 & 12 Inc., petition to settle claim of minor, $11,549.

Small claims

Marla Frix Vs. John Alexander, et al., $1,500, March 24.

Initial appearance

BOLDEN, Montel Tyral aka BOLDEN, Montel Tyrell. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 25.WRIGHT, David Ray. Feloniously pointing firearm; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 25.

Dismissal

ROSS II, Jeffrey Earl. Indecent exposure; larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; driving under the influence of drugs. Lack of jurisdiction.

