Marriage licenses
Shannon Keith Garcia, 39, and Pamela Sue Highsmith, 37, both of Muskogee.
Josiah Israel Cleath, 24, and Brook Anna Moses, 23, both of Tulsa.
Initial appearances
ESTRADA, Marco. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket April 12.
PARKER, Shawn Michael. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket March 25.
RUSSELL, Shirley Gayle. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Released on own recognizance. Disposition docket March 16.
Acceleration
McDANIEL, Trevor Michael. First-degree burglary; larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of stolen vehicle (two counts); leaving scene of accident involving injury; obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses; falsely personate another to create liability; leaving scene of accident involving damage. Bond $3,000. Hearing March 18.
Dismissal
JONES, Lareisha. Embezzlement of rental property. Best interest of justice.
Sentencing
NUNEZ, James Anthony. Aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. Five years suspended. Fined $1,000.
