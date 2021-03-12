Muskogee County District Court 03.12.21

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Small claims

Armstrong Bank vs. Steven D. Taylor, $646.88, March 31.

Initial appearances

BUFORD, Garfield. Battery/assault and battery on police officer. Held without bond. Sounding docket March 25.

McDONALD, Krista Lynn. Child neglect; possession of controlled dangerous substance, second and subsequent offense; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; taking/receiving stolen credit or debit card. Bond $5,000. Hearing March 18.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you