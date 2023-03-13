Initial appearances
BECKHAM Jr., Jon Garrett aka BECKHAM, Jarrett. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Held without bond. Sounding docket March 13.
FLECK, Paula. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 24.
GUFFEY, Jami Darleen. Obtaining cash of merchandise by bogus check/false pretense. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket March 24.
HOCKETT, Ricky Eugene. Lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket March 24.
SANCHEZ, Samuel Micco. Third-degree burglary. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket March 24.
TATE, Chad Albert. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket March 24.
Dismissals
BUTLER, Edsenio Kenard. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - assault and battery; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. No complaining witness.
CARTWRIGHT, Tommy Joe. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Best interest of justice.
COOKSEY, Monica. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Failure of prosecuting witness to cooperate.
HARRIS Jr., Rudolph Clinton aka VERNER, Steven Tyon aka HARRIS, SH Pone. False declaration of ownership in pawn. Best interest of justice.
SEXTON, Ernie Leon. Lewd molestation, fifth and subsequent offense. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencings
DINSMORE III, Gale Dayton. Distribution of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; driving with license cancelled/suspended. One five-year and one one-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $25,000 with all but first $500 suspended.
RICHARDSON Jr., Paul Aubrey. Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One 10-year sentence with all but first five suspended and one one-year sentence in prison. Fined $250.
DUI arrests
DERRUISSEAEUX Jr., Robert Lynn. Aggravated driving under the influence; possession of firearm while under the influence. Haskell arrest.
GOODMAN, Harold Gene. Driving under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container — beer. City arrest.
KELLY, Jared Lee. Eluding police officer; failure to stop at stop sign; driving under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container — beer; possession of controlled substance; failure to carry security verification; driving with license canceled, suspended, revoked. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
MILLS, Blake Daniel. Driving under the influence of alcohol; headlamps on motor vehicles. County arrest.
SMITH, Joe Dean. Driving under the influence of alcohol; trafficking in illegal drugs; driving with license canceled, suspended, revoked. OHP arrest.
TAYLOR, Seth Lawton. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Fort Gibson arrest.
