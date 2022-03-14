Marriage licenses
Jerrad Lee Garroutte, 35, and Adrianne Lea Shipman, 39, both of Muskogee.
Theodore Montgomery Larsen, 56, and Wendy Kay Locacius, 50, both of Mooresville, N.C.
Vincent Wade Johnson, 60, and Sharon Virginia Johnson, 55, both of Okmulgee.
Divorce decree
Jo-Ann Keppler-Hill vs. Dewayne Hill, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Natalie Nicole Allen, et al. vs. Christopher T. Moore, March 31.
Shane Timothy Lowe vs. Noramae Louise Montoya, March 30.
Civil suits
LVNV Funding vs.:
• Terry Mullens, petition for judgment, $891.61.
• Elizabeth Able, petition for judgment, $2,601.50.
• Brian Enright, petition for judgment, $1,361.18.
• Brenda Morse, petition for judgment, $1,489.71.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Brandon Bramlage, et al., petition to appear at hearing on assets.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. vs. Unknown successors of Sammie N. Locust, et al., foreclosure.
Michael Taylor vs. Unknown successors of Roy Craig, et al., quiet title.
Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs. Amos Jonathan Young, et al., petition for judgment, $4,473.78.
Small claims
Ardmore Finance vs.:
• Lisa Simpson, $736, April 6.
• Brandon Pierce, $533, April 6.
• Traci Torix, $368, April 6.
• Edith Emory, $228, April 6.
Redo's Properties vs. Christopher N. Brackett, $2,850, March 30.
Initial appearances
CAGLE, Brittany Marie aka BOSWELL, Brittany. Trafficking in illegal drugs; conspiracy; possession of firearm during commission of felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond same. Sounding docket March 28.
FLETCHER, Jerry E. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket March 28.
HALL, Ricky Edward aka A-HALL, Ricky E. Trafficking in illegal drugs; conspiracy; possession of firearm during commission of felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond same. Sounding docket March 28.
POOL, Christina Gail. Trafficking in illegal drugs; conspiracy; possession of firearm during commission of felony. Sounding docket March 28.
Sentencing
PERRY, Billy Daniel. Domestic assault with a dangerous weapon. Five years suspended.
DUI arrests
CATES, Jonathan Allen. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; leaving scene of accident involving injury; driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked; failure to wear seat belt. Haskell arrest.
COX, Chloe. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.
FOX, Kiefer Anthony. Driving under the influence of alcohol; disorderly conduct, driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked; reckless driving; improper stopping. Creek Nation Lighthorse arrest.
LANG, Jerrell Aleczander. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.
TITSWORTH, Onovella Shevone. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; resisting executive officer; assault on police officer; prisoner placing body fluid on government employee. City arrest.
