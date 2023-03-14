Initial appearances
HANSEN, Kandice Ruth. Falesly personate another to create liability; public intoxication. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 27.
McDANIEL Jr., Larry Gene. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket March 27.
NEEL, Britney Raelynn. Child neglect (methamphetamine and amphetamine); desertion of child under 10. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket March 27.
ROSS, Braylin Laquan. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond same. Sounding docket March 30.
SHERRON, Jasmine Brenae'. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana). Bond same. Disposition docket April 6.
TERRY, Bobbie Jo. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket March 27.
Revocations
CARTER, Timothy Neal. Knowingly concealing stolen property; carrying weapons. Bond $2,500. Hearing March 20.
GUINN, Kelly Michael. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; public intoxication. Bond $2,500. Hearing March 20.
