Muskogee County District Court 03.15.21

Marriage licenses
Harry Curtis Solomon Jr., 32, and Angelica Renee Crowson, 27, both of Muskogee.
Evan Ray Hendricks, 46, and Andrea Jean Skinner, 44, both of Muskogee.
Trever Allan Arterburn McBane, 25, of Muskogee, and Hannah Nicole Stanley, 25, of Wagoner.
Small claims
Bessie E. Carrion vs. Larry Wayne Rider Jr., $1,200, April 14.
Initial appearances
BILLINGS, Thaddeus Devon. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket March 29.
COLLINS, Austin Cody. Second-degree burglary; resisting an officer. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket March 29.
COOPER, William Lee. Robbery with a weapon. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing March 23.
GRIGGS, Joshua Lee. Battery/assault and battery on police officer; public intoxication; resisting an officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket March 29.
PEAL, Aneshia Valencia. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; assault and battery. Bond same. Sounding docket March 29.
TALBERT, Westley. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 29.
Acceleration
CLARK, Samantha. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; child neglect. Bond $1,500. Hearing March 22.
Revocation
COOPER, William Lee. Failure to comply with sex offender registration. Bond $2,500. Hearing March 23.
JOHNSON, James Weldon. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500. Hearing March 22.
DUI arrests
McWILLIAMS, Kiley Payton. Drive under the influence of alcohol; attempt to elude officers. OHP arrest.
RAGLAND, Alexander. Drive under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
WILSON, Leise Shalohm. Endangering others while eluding police; drive under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
