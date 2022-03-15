Marriage licenses
Tyler Joseph Salcido, 28, and Vanessa Lou McDonald, 33, both of Tahlequah.
Steven Dale Welch, 38, and Celina Suzanne Barriga, 34, both of Fort Gibson.
Joseph Austin Chase Hughart, 25, and Riley Jayne Rowland, 22, both of Tahlequah.
Divorce decrees
Dana Cason vs. Ricky Cason, incompatibility.
Dakota Ashton Brown vs. Alissa Wynell Brown, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Jolila Jane Volz vs. Dudley Page, March 30.
Jerry Dale McSperitt vs. Avery Jo Ruff Pearson, March 29.
Mia Chantell Lee vs. Daarrion Brice, March 29.
Quinton Isaiah Rowan Sheppard vs. James Samuel Fulwhiler, March 31.
Ashley Nicole Morgan vs. Tiffany D'ann Lewis, March 30.
Civil suits
Michael Thomas Perry, et al. vs. Larry Wayne Perry, quiet title.
Arvest Bank vs. Keith J. Olsen, petition for judgment, $10,545.24.
PNC Bank, National Association vs. Brian Shoemake, et al., foreclosure.
Kirby Credit, LLC vs. Steven R. Ellis, et al., petition for judgment, $2,840.33.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs.:
• Gary Young, et al., petition to appear at hearing on assets.
• Jeff Ward, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
In re: Jesus Plascencia-Gutierrez, petition for name change.
Bank of America, N.A. vs. Bryan Wayne Lawson, petition for judgment, $8,723.48.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs.:
• Elizabeth Abel, petition for judgment, $1,289.10.
• Brian Enright, petition for judgment, $1,227.92.
• Darla Moore, petition for judgment, $1,412.93.
Small claims
Kevin Gilbert vs. Ricky Cardinal, $858, March 30.
Steve Merrill vs.:
• Jerry Brent Webster, $10,000, April 6.
• Guadalupe Bernal, et al., $2,150, April 6.
Steven Hargis vs. Alexander Williams, et al., $8,775, April 6.
BRL Properties, LLC vs. Jason Wright, $650, April 4.
Sun Loan vs.:
• Wade Jackson, $813.60, April 6.
• Kaitlyn Richards, $813.60, April 6
Port City Acres vs. Erica White, forcible entry and detainer, March 30.
Heritage Park vs. Rose Mary McVicker, et al., forcible entry and detainer, March 30.
Initial appearances
COX, Chloe Lou. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket April 19.
GORMAN, Jesse Dylan. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence; domestic abuse - assault and battery; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket March 29.
McSPERITT, Jerry Dale. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond same. Sounding docket March 29.
THOMPSON, Gekieo Jarezz. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; assault and battery. Bond same. Sounding docket March 29.
TITSWORTH, Onovella S. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; resisting an officer. Bond same. Disposition docket April 19.
SALAS, Isaiah Breshae. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; knowingly concealing or receiving stolen property; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts). Bond $10,000. Sounding docket March 21.
Revocations
HURLEY III, William Loyd. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal. Bond $1,000. Hearing March 30.
SALAS, Isaiah Breshae. Second-degree burglary; resisting an officer; contributing to delinquency of minors; child endangerment by driving under the influence; leaving scene of accident involving damage. Bond $2,000. Hearing March 21.
Sentencing
WORLEY, Jeremiah. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One three-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.