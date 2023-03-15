Initial appearances
CHEATHAM, Tony Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to maintain insurance or security; improper tail lamps/tag lamps. Bond $5,000. Disposition docket April 6.
FINNEY, Kenneth Joseph Leveno. Battery/assault and battery on a police officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket March 28.
GOODMAN, Harold. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Own recognizance. Disposition docket April 6.
MILLS, Blake Daniel. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; driving without headlights. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing March 20.
PHILLIPS, Michael Jordan. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket March 28.
Acceleration
BUFORE, Jacqueline aka ORMAN, Jacqueline Rene. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $1,500. Hearing March 17.
Dismissal
McDANIEL Jr., Larry Gene. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence. Re-filed.
Revocation
MILLS, Blake Daniel. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; unsafe lane use; violation of driver's license restrictions; possession of firearm after former felony conviction (two counts); public intoxication; transporting open container of beer; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Own recognizance. Hearing March 20.
DUI arrests
EVERLY, Jamie. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fort Gibson arrest.
JONES, Kalynne Faye. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fort Gibson arrest.
ROGERS, Byron Warren. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
