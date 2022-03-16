Marriage license
Joseph Raymond Garrity, 29, and Mary Rose Zittel, 25, both of Appleton, Wisconsin.
Divorce decree
Amanda Kay Shamblin vs. James Michael Shamblin, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Magan Davie Doss, et al. vs. Zachary Tyler Doss, March 31.
Gloria M. Arreola, et al. vs. Eleazar G. Lopez, March 31.
Bailey Josara Reece, et al. vs. Sloan Knighthizer, et al., March 31.
Civil suits
Velocity investments, LLC, et al vs. Connie Stovall, petition for judgment, $14,090.60.
In re: Jonnie Rea, lost title.
In re: James Hodge Ford L/M, Inc., lost title.
In re: Gary Farnworth, lost title.
In re: Shannon D. Green, lost title.
In re: Joseph Pemberton, et al., lost title.
In re: Robinson Family Auto Sales, lost title.
In re: Johnsons Auto Sales, lost title.
In re: Amber Jenkins, lost title.
In re: Louis V. Lepak Trucking, lost title.
In re: Smiths Garage, LLC, lost titles.
In re: Harold James Thomas, lost title.
In re: Tommy Nix Auto Group, lost title.
In re: Sarah L. Hubler, lost title.
Encentus Federal Credit Union vs. Dorene Harris, petition for judgment, $10,401.57.
Kelly Taylor vs. John Jones, et al., replevin.
Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC vs. Joe Glover, et al., petition for judgment, $7,097.48.
Small claims
Western Finance Associates vs.:
• Eloisa Garza, $1,815.64, April 8.
• Tyrone Craft, $964.40, April 8.
• Bessie Cook, $1,536.85, April 8.
• Tarran Sides, $407.30, April 8.
Initial appearances
BARNETT, Michael Christopher. Robbery with a weapon; conspiracy. Bond $75,000. Preliminary hearing March 28.
RIGGINS, Kelvin Lee. Running a roadblock (two counts); eluding/attempting to elude police officer; destroying evidence. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing March 21.
Revocations
BARNETT, Michael Christopher. Possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); public intoxication; knowingly concealing stolen property; obstructing officer; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; driving left of center. Bond $2,000. Hearing March 28.
HOWE, Andrew Lawrence. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $1,000. Hearing March 28.
RIGGINS, Kelvin Lee. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; leaving scene of accident involving damage (three counts). Bond $2,000. Hearing March 21.
ROGERS, Zachary Ryan. Possession of child pornography; first-degree burglary; contributing to delinquency of minors; assault and battery on police officer (two counts); escape from arrest or detention; falsely personate another to create liability; obstructing an officer. Bond $3,000. Hearing March 21.
DUI arrests
BARNETT, Michael Christopher. Driving under the influence: second offense in 10 years; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Fort Gibson arrest.
GILMORE, Brenda Beth. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fort Gibson arrest.
NOYES, George Kevin. Driving under the influence of alcohol; trespassing after being forbidden. City arrest.
