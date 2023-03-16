Initial appearances
HANSEN, Kandice Ruth. Knowingly concealing or receiving stolen property. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket March 27.
KOVACS, Tammy Lynn. Possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) by an inmate (methamphetamine); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 29.
Dismissals
BOYD, Logan Scott. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; robbery with a weapon; reckless conduct with a firearm. Best interest of justice.
ELMORE, Trevor Lee. Fugitive from justice. Best interest of justice.
MYRICK, Jamie Rae. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
OUSLEY, Cameron Lashawn. First-degree burglary; possession of firearm during commission of a felony; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor (two counts). Failure of prosecuting witness to cooperate.
OXFORD II, Danny Mark. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence. No complaining witness.
SCOTT, Bradley Dewayne. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving under the influence; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Lack of jurisdiction.
STAFFORD, Shakylah. Falsely personate another to create liability. Lack of jurisdiction.
SWEARENGIN, Roy Thomas aka SWEARENGIN, Tommy. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Without prejudice.
THOMAS, Rebecca Anne. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; bringing contraband into jail/penal institution. Lack of jurisdiction.
TRAHERN, James Wirt. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencings
ABRIL, Michael Joe. Aggravated assault and battery. One year suspended. Fined $250.
GOODWIN, Jason Timothy. Endangering others while eluding. Five years suspended. Fined $500.
HALL, Bethany Dawn. Knowingly concealing or receiving stolen property. Four years suspended.
