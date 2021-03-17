Muskogee County District Court 03.17.21

Marriage license
Michael Eugene Capps, 53, and Jennifer Rae Callison, 40, both of Stover, Missouri.
Small claims
Bella Vista Village vs. Elijah Salazar, et al., $2,125.91, March 31.
GMCF vs. Latiana Brown, et al., forcible entry and detainer, March 21.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Rayfield Taylor, $565.50, April 21.
• Selenia Ray, $303, April 21.
• Madison Bailey, $403, April 21.
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Michael Edwards, $539, April 21.
• Bryce Burnett, $539, April 21.
Revocation
PAULHAMUS, Jennifer Rose. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; child neglect. Held without bond. Hearing March 31.
Dismissal
CATES, Robbie Lee. Domestic assault and battery, second and subsequent offense. Complaining witness failed to appear.
DUI arrests
WILLIAMS, Corey J. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. County arrest.
