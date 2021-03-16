Muskogee County District Court 03.17.21

Marriage license
Mikel Dewayne Colson, 25, and Jack Lynn Kingsley, 21, both of Warner.
Initial appearances
BAREFOOT, Bryan Ugene aka BAREFOOT, Bryon aka BAREFOOT, Brian. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket March 30.
HODGES, Austin Lee. Possession of firearm with defaced ID number; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket March 30.
JOHNSON, James Weldon. Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket March 30.
McWILLIAMS, Kiley Payton. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Sounding docket March 30.
ODOM, Nick Cage aka ODOM, Nicholas Cage. Possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 30.
SILVEY, Robert Allen. Second-degree burglary; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket March 30.
WATKINS, Brandon Wayne. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket March 30.
WILSON, Leise Shalohm aka MOORE, Leise Shalohm aka DAVENPORT, Leise Shalohm. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Sounding docket March 30.
WOLFE Jr., Bruce Dewayne. Possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 30.
Acceleration
MITCHELL, Mickas Ray. Second-degree burglary. Bond $1,500. Hearing March 26.
Revocations
DOW, Alex Thor. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bond $1,500. Hearing March 23.
HORN, Rodney Lee. Second-degree burglary; larceny from the house; grand larceny in house or vessel. Bond $1,500. Hearing March 26.
WILLIAMS, Corey J. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence, second and subsequent offense; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $1,500. Hearing March 26.
