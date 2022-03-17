Protective orders
Amber Raye Pilcher vs. Ronald Joseph Baker, April 5.
Megan Marie Hammans, et al. vs. John Hammans, April 5.
Kelli Samantha Harjo vs. Leanne Garner, March 31.
Mallony Foster McClure vs. David Ross Fultz Jr., March 29.
Kimberly Ann Weston vs. Jeromy Don Masters, April 7.
Civil suits
In re: Jeana Bales, lost title.
State of Oklahoma, ex rel., et al. vs.:
• $10,105.10 cash (Ascencion Ayala), seizure and forfeiture.
• $1,120 cash (Brittany Cagle), seizure and forfeiture.
• $676 cash (Braliza Harrison), seizure and forfeiture.
Bacone College Arts Scholarship Five Civilized Tribe Museum Endowment Fund vs. Bacone College, et al., petition for ownership.
U.S. Bank National Bank Association vs.:
• Donna M. Bryant, et al., foreclosure.
• James T. Walker, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Acord Properties vs. Chantelle Maestas, et al., $2,385, March 28.
Initial appearance
ROWLAND-WASHINGTON, Candace Joyce. Malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket March 31.
Sentencing
BARRETT, Misty Dawn. Unlawful use of Oklahoma driver's license; uttering a forged instrument. One 10-year and one one-year concurrent sentences in prison, with credit for time served. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
HUDSON, Mika. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Haskell arrest.
MAXON, Mark Allen. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance; possession of marijuana; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; obstructing officer; resisting executive officer. City arrest.
WARREN, Dartagnan. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
