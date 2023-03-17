Initial appearances
AYERS, Johnathen Daymon Edward. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; obstructing officer. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 30.
BUTLER, Azzarious. Intimidation of witness. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket March 30.
EVERLY, Jamie Dawn. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket April 6.
ROGERS, Byron Warren. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket March 30.
SPAULDING, Matthew Aaron. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts); domestic abuse - assault and battery; cruelty to animals; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency phone call. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing March 20.
TAYLOR, Seth Lawton. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket April 6.
Acceleration
SPAULDING, Matthew Aaron. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency phone call. Bond $2,500. Hearing March 20.
Dismissal
WASHINGTON, Sydnie Washington. Malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocations
SPAULDING, Matthew Aaron. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $2,500. Hearing March 20.
WALKER, Christopher Joe. Grand larceny in house; possess firearm during commission of felony; knowingly concealing stolen property; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Bond $2,500. Hearing March 27.
WINTERS, Nicholas Lee. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication. Own recognizance. Hearing March 27.
Sentencing
BURRELL Jr., Larry James. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; possession of a controlled dangerous substance (two counts); transporting open container of alcoholic beverage. One 10-year, one five-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
DENNIS-SMITH, Rhafiek Jacob. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled,suspended or revoked; fail to properly wear seat belt; speeding; no tag. City arrest.
LUJANO, Alexis Gomez. Driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to stop at stop sign. City arrest.
