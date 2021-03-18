Muskogee County District Court 03.18.21

Marriage license
Nicholas Scott Cowan, 29, and Rickie Lee Harper, 34, both of Muskogee.
Initial appearances
COOPER, Caleb Eugene. Kidnapping; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket April 1.
KING Sr., James Maurice. Child neglect. Bond same. Sounding docket April 1.
PAULHAMUS, Jennifer Rose. Falsely personate another to create liability. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing March 31.
RAGLAND, Alexander. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket March 30.
SEXTON, Jayton Thorn. Child abuse; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket April 1.
WARD, Penny Lynn. Neglect by caretaker (four counts). Bond same. Sounding docket April 1.
WILSON, Audrey Marie. Assault and/or battery on medical care provider. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket April 1.
Revocation
LEE, David Allen. Battery/assault and battery on police officer (two counts); obstructing officer. Bond $2,500. Hearing March 26.
Sentencing
SPENCER, Patrice Shantell. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Sentenced March 17. Five years suspended. Fined $1,000.
