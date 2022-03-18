Marriage licenses
Cody Daniel Bridges, 27, and Alexeya DeaAnne Burns, 23, both of Muskogee.
Trenton Riley Nicks, 22, and McKinlee DoriAnne Yarbrough, 21, both of Muskogee.
Ryan Dean Lackey, 33, and Ashley Nichole Combs, 31, both of Warner.
Divorce decree
Stacy Duren vs. Whitney Duren, incompatibility.
Civil suits
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs.:
• Tai-Tierra Wilson, order to attend hearing on assets.
• Dennis Frisby, et al., order to attend hearing on assets.
Initial appearances
BARNETT, Michael Christopher. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts). Bond $2,500. Sounding docket April 1.
HAMMANS Jr., John. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation (two counts); child abuse; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket March 31.
HUDSON, Mika Fawn. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond $20,000. Preliminary hearing March 28.
MILLER, Dartagnan Rostine. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket April 19.
Acceleration
HUDSON, Mika Fawn. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Bond $1,000. Hearing March 28.
Dismissals
CANTRELL Jr., Terry Keith. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
PICKUP, Kayla Donn. False declaration of ownership in pawn; attempted armed robbery by force or fear; child neglect; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrest
ALLEN, Bobby Scott. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; resisting executive officer. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.