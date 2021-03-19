Muskogee County District Court 03.19.21

Marriage licenses
Phillip Paul Lafave, 22, of Muskogee, and Salani Dawn Crittenden, 23, of Fort Gibson.
Grant Douglas Holdridge, 52, and Stephanie Nell McEvers, 52, both of Muskogee.
Morris Thomas III, 60, and Judy Gay Ryals, 56, both of Muskogee.
Ronnie Lynn Kelley, 56, and Julie Anne Kelley, 52, both of Haskell.
Initial appearances
BRANT, Douglas Allen. Embezzlement; conspiracy. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket April 5.
ELDER Jr., Robert Wayne aka MAXWELL, Robert. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts). Bond $7,500. Preliminary hearing March 26.
FORNEY, Casey A. aka FORNEY, So-Low aka FORNEY, Trent aka FORNEY, Dewyane aka FORNEY, O.C. aka FOURNEY, Trent aka SHAW, Erik aka ROBINSON, Mark aka ROBINSON, Solo. First-degree burglary; assault and battery. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket April 5.
LOGSTON, Jimmy Bert Jonathan. First-degree burglary; possession of controlled dangerous substance; public intoxication. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing March 29.
SMITH, Amber Marlene. Neglect by caretaker (four counts). Bond same. Sounding docket April 7.
SPRIGGS, Anissa aka WALKER, Anissa N. First-degree burglary; assault and battery. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket April 5.
Revocation
ELDER Jr., Robert Wayne aka MAXWELL, Robert. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; protective order violation; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $2,500. Hearing March 26.
LOGSTON, Jimmy Bert Jonathan. Prisoner placing body fluid on government employee; attempted escape from arrest or detention; malicious injury to property - under $1,000; first-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Hearing March 29.
Sentencing
BEARD, Dawson Howell. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of a felony. Sentenced March 18. Two concurrent five-year suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
