Muskogee County District Court 03.20.23

Initial appearances
COX, Clinton Jared. Indecent exposure. Bond same. Sounding docket April 3.
DENNIS-SMITH, Rhafiek Jacob. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Held without bond. Disposition docket April 13.
LUCKETT, Kim Melody aka ROBINSON, Kimberly Jean aka JONES, Kim Melody aka JONES, Kimaco Melody aka JONES, Kimberly Melody aka ROBINSON, Kimberly Melody aka ROBINSON, Kim aka McBRIDE, Kim Melody aka ELAM, Kimberly Denise. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses. Own recognizance. Sounding docket April 3.
Dismissal
OSHEILDS, Tyra Denise. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault and battery. Best interest of justice.
Revocations
DEFFENBAUGH, Stephen Ramone. Second-degree burglary; possession of burglary tools. Bond $2,500. Hearing March 27.
HAMILTON, Mylania Lacherly aka BILLINGS, Mylania Lacheryl. Attempted first-degree burglary; falsely personate another to create liability; knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $5,000. Hearing March 31.
Sentencing
COPPIN, Brandon Lee. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Two five-year, one three-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
GATZEN, Davin Wade. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
WALKER, Jared. Driving under the influence of alcohol; assault and battery. City arrest.
